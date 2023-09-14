 Skip to main content
UN says most Libya flood deaths could have been avoided, as reports emerge of how 7-meter wave ‘wiped out’ buildings

UN says most Libya flood deaths could have been avoided, as reports emerge of how 7-meter wave 'wiped out' buildings

General view of the city during the Sunrise, following a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hitting the country, in Derna, Libya September 14.

 Esam Omran Al-Fetori/Reuters

(CNN) — The United Nations has said most of the deaths in flash floods that tore through Libya could have been “avoided,” as relief workers struggle to deliver crucial aid in a humanitarian effort stifled by political divisions and debris from the disaster.

At least 8,000 people have died in Libya, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Thursday. Thousands more are feared missing after entire buildings were “wiped out” when a seven-meter wave hit the northern coastal city of Derna, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls, Rhea Mogul, Matog Saleh, Mostafa Salem, Sharon Braithwaite, James Frater, Pierre Meilhan, Eve Brennan, Hande Atay Alam and Ayman Keko contributed reporting.

An error occurred