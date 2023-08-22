 Skip to main content
Ukrainian strikes reportedly hit bases in Russia housing supersonic warplanes

A file photo of Russian Tupolev Tu-22M supersonic bombers is seen here.

 YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — Ukrainian forces appear to have stepped up their efforts to weaken Russian air superiority in the war by attacking bases that house supersonic warplanes deep inside Russian territory.

Kyiv said it had carried out a drone strike on the Shaykovka Russian military air facility some 200 kilometers (130 miles) northeast of the Ukrainian border on Monday. Over the weekend, Russia’s defense ministry said another Ukrainian drone hit the Soltsy military airfield in the Novgorod region, also hundreds of kilometers north of Ukraine.

