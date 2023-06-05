 Skip to main content
Ukrainian offensive is ‘taking place in several directions,’ says official

(CNN) — A Ukrainian offensive is “taking place in several directions,” Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television on Monday, as speculation mounted that Kyiv would soon launch a summer counteroffensive that could swing the course of the conflict.

“It is not only about Bakhmut. The offensive is taking place in several directions. We are happy about every meter. Today is a successful day for our forces,” she said.

CNN’s Yulia Kesaieva, Allegra Goodwin, Joshua Berlinger and Maria Kostenko contributed reporting.

