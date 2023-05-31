 Skip to main content
Ukraine war takes new turn as shelling and drone strikes hit inside Russia’s border

A damaged multi-story apartment is pictured here following a reported drone attack in Moscow on May 30.

 Lev Sergeev/Reuters

(CNN) — Russia saw the effects of its war on Ukraine dramatically reverberate back onto its own territory on Wednesday, after a “massive” shelling attack injured four people in Belgorod and preliminary information indicated a drone crashed and sparked a fire at an oil refinery further south.

Eight apartment buildings, four homes, a school and two administrative buildings were damaged during the shelling in Shebekino, a village in the border region of Belgorod, its governor said, as the oblast increasingly becomes a hotbed of straying violence.

CNN’s Olga Voitovych and Sarah Dean contributed reporting.

