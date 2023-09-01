 Skip to main content
Two Proud Boys sentenced for roles in Capitol attack on January 6

Two Proud Boys sentenced for roles in Capitol attack on January 6

Dominic Pezzola, the Proud Boy who smashed the Capitol window on January 6, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

(CNN) — A federal judge handed down hefty sentences against two members of the Proud Boys for their role in attacking the Capitol on January 6, 2021, one who broke open a window to the building and another who took over the leadership role of the group that day.

Their sentences, both among the longest yet of the over 1,000 people charged as part of the riot, are emblematic of how judges are working to separate key figures who furthered the violence that day from those who were swept up in the crowd.

