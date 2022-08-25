 Skip to main content
Two individuals plead guilty to stealing and selling Ashley Biden's belongings to Project Veritas

President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on June 20. Two people have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley to the conservative group Project Veritas, prosecutors said on August 25.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Two people who sold Ashley Biden's journal and other items to Project Veritas pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Thursday.

Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to stealing Biden's belongings and selling them to the conservative media group for $40,000, according to court documents.

