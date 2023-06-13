 Skip to main content
Two children injured after acid poured onto Massachusetts playground slides

Two children injured after acid poured onto Massachusetts playground slides

Two children were injured by a pool chemical that was poured onto playground slides in Massachusetts, fire officials said.

 WGGB/WSHM

(CNN) — Two children were left with “burn like” injuries when they came into contact with a pool chemical that had been poured onto playground slides at a park in Massachusetts, fire officials said Monday.

The suspects remain at large and “may have suffered acid burns” themselves, according to a press release from the Longmeadow Fire Department.

