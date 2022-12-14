 Skip to main content
Twitter suspends account that tracked Musk's private jet, despite billionaire's 'free speech' pledge

Twitter suspends the account that tracked Elon Musk's private jet. Musk is pictured here in Hawthorne, California on October 10, 2019.

 Philip Pacheco/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter has suspended an account that tracked the location of Elon Musk's private jet. The suspension comes despite Musk last month tweeting, "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk."

The @ElonJet account was run by Jack Sweeney, a 20-year-old Florida college student, who used publicly available flight tracking information to build a Twitter bot that tweeted every time Musk's Gulfstream took off and landed at an airport.

