Twitter is finally testing an edit button

Twitter is finally testing an edit button

After years of users clamoring for such a feature, Twitter is finally testing edited tweets.

After years of users clamoring for such a feature, Twitter is finally testing edited tweets.

Twitter said in — where else? — a tweet Thursday morning that some users may start seeing edited tweets in their feed because it is testing the long-awaited edit button.

