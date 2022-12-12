 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 kt with higher gusts.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai
Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward
Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Twitter adds gold check marks as it readies relaunch of option to pay for verified accounts

Twitter on Monday expanded its verification system beyond its signature blue check marks, with new colors for different types of notable accounts. The move comes ahead of a planned relaunch on Monday of the company's updated subscription service that allows users to pay for verification.

The new verification system offers gold checks for companies, gray checks for government entities and other organizations, and blue checks for individuals, whether or not they are celebrities. The gold business verification check mark started appearing Monday on the accounts for various companies, such as The New York Times and Taco Bell.

