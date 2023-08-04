 Skip to main content
Twitch streamer charged with inciting a riot after giveaway draws huge crowds to Union Square in New York City

A crowd is seen at Union Square in New York City on August 4.

 WCBS

(CNN) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after thousands-strong crowds gathered in Union Square in New York City for a giveaway, leaving dozens of people arrested and several police officers injured.

Cenat, who has over 4 million followers on YouTube, over 5 million on Instagram, and 6.5 million on Twitch, said during a Wednesday Twitch stream that he would be hosting a “huge giveaway” Friday at 4 p.m. in Union Square Park.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtagian, Zenebou Sylla and Laura Ly contributed to this report.

