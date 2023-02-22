 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

TV station identifies slain reporter among the 3 killed in a Florida shooting spree

  • 0

A gunman in central Florida killed a woman Wednesday, returned to the scene and killed a TV journalist covering that death, and then fatally shot a 9-year-old girl nearby before he was arrested, authorities said.

Spectrum News 13 in Orlando identified the slain reporter as 24-year-old Dylan Lyons.

CNN's Paradise Afshar, Devon Sayers and Isabel Rosales contributed to this report.

