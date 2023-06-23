 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL THE HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.A long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today, peak
tonight and hold into tomorrow that will elevate surf along south
facing shores. A second pulse arriving Monday could keep surf
elevated through early next week.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Surf building to 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

TV meteorologist quits after receiving threats and harassment over climate change coverage

  • 0
KCCI Chief Meteorologist Chris Gloninger announces on air that he is leaving the station on June 21.

 KCCI

(CNN) — Chris Gloninger spent the last 18 years breaking down Iowa’s latest local weather news. This week, he is making the news.

After spending the last two years as chief meteorologist at Des Moines news station KCCI, a CNN affiliate, Gloninger announced Wednesday he is resigning as one of the many faces of local TV weather.

CNN’s Laura Paddison contributed to this report.

