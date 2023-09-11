 Skip to main content
Turmeric might help treat your indigestion, study shows

Curcumin, a compound in turmeric, is thought to be helpful with inflammation, experts said.

 happyfoto/iStockphoto/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — A good treatment option for indigestion may already be in your spice rack, according to a new study.

The study, published Monday in the medical journal BMJ, compared how more than 150 people with dyspepsia, or indigestion, responded to either the drug omeprazole, turmeric — which contains the compound curcumin — or a combination of the two.

