Tuohys ‘vehemently deny’ allegations by Michael Oher and say they will terminate conservatorship at any time

  Updated
  • 0
Michael Oher poses with members of the Tuohy family at Radio City Music Hall for the 2009 NFL Draft in April 2009.

 Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

(CNN) — Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, who along with former NFL player Michael Oher were portrayed in the Oscar-winning movie “The Blind Side,” say they “stand ready, willing and able to terminate the conservatorship [over Oher] by consent at any time,” according to court documents filed Thursday in a Tennessee court.

In August, Oher filed a petition to end the Tuohys’ conservatorship over him alleging the Tuohys told him they were going to adopt him, but instead filed a conservatorship that kept millions of dollars from him, CNN previously reported.

