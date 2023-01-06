 Skip to main content
TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in carry-on baggage

  Updated
  • 0
The TSA shared an image of a boa constrictor caught on X-ray in a bag.

 TSA

The bizarre yet fascinating menagerie of animals detected by TSA agents in carry-on baggage at US airports carries on into 2023.

This time the discovery was an old standby theme popularized in movies: snakes on a plane! Well, it was one 4-foot boa constrictor to be exact. And technically, it never made it to the plane. Still, it's intriguing.

Top image: This boa constrictor was caught on X-ray in a bag at Tampa International. (Photo from TSA)

