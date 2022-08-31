 Skip to main content
Trump weighs delaying 2024 decision as political and legal troubles grow

  Updated
Trump weighs delaying 2024 decision as political and legal troubles grow

Donald Trump is considering waiting until after the November midterms to launch a third presidential campaign as he navigates an array of legal troubles and mounting concerns that some of his hand-picked Senate candidates may be weaker than he thought.

Donald Trump is considering waiting until after the November midterms to launch a third presidential campaign as he navigates a widening array of legal troubles and mounting concerns that some of his hand-picked Senate candidates may be weaker than he once thought, sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.

After months of eyeing Labor Day weekend as the target launch date for a 2024 campaign, Trump has spent the past few weeks backing away from that timeline following the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and an increased panic among Republicans that the party may not be in for the red wave it has long anticipated this November.

