...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas building to 8 to 12 feet
this weekend.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Trump sets aside $5.5 million in first step to satisfy E. Jean Carroll judgment

Trump sets aside $5.5 million in first step to satisfy E. Jean Carroll judgment

Donald Trump (left) and E. Jean Carroll are seen here in a split image.

 Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a judge on Friday to sign off on an agreement with E. Jean Carroll’s attorneys to transfer $5.5 million to a court-controlled account in a step toward satisfying the judgment from the defamation lawsuit.

The agreement is Trump’s first step toward paying Carroll after a jury awarded her $5 million in damages after finding Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll. Courts often require 111% of an award while a judgment is on appeal.

