Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, seeks to sever case from co-defendants who want a speedy trial

  • Updated
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Aug. 24, in Atlanta. Trump pleaded not guilty in the sprawling Fulton County election interference case, according to a new court filing.

 Alex Brandon/AP

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in the sprawling Fulton County election interference case, according to a new court filing.

Trump had been scheduled to be arraigned in person next Wednesday. Georgia law allows criminal defendants to waive their in-person appearance and enter a formal plea through court filings.

CNN’s Sara Murray and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

