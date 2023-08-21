 Skip to main content
Trump plans to turn himself in Thursday at Fulton County jail

General view of the Fulton County Jail, after a grand jury brought back indictments against former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results in Atlanta.

 Dustin Chambers/Reuters

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail on Thursday, following his agreement earlier Monday to a $200,000 bond and other release conditions.

“I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, confirming CNN’s earlier reporting from two sources familiar with the plan.

CNN’s Tierney Sneed, Kaitlan Collins and Rashard Rose contributed to this report.

