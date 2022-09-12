 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores later today.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...6 AM HST today through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Trump opposes DOJ's Mar-a-Lago special master candidates but doesn't say why

  • 0
Former President Donald Trump opposes the Justice Department's two proposed candidates to be the special master overseeing a review of evidence that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month, he told a federal judge on September 12.

 Saul Martinez/Bloomberg/Getty Images/File

Former President Donald Trump opposes the Justice Department's two proposed candidates to be the special master overseeing a review of evidence that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month, he told a federal judge on Monday.

But the Trump team declined to give its reasons for objecting to the pair -- retired federal judges Barbara Jones and Thomas Griffith -- at this time.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

