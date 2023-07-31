 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

&&

Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;

PacificIslandsKingTides.org

Trump leadership PAC requests $60 million refund from super PAC as legal fees mount

  • 0
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

 Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

(CNN) — As legal fees for Donald Trump and his associates mount, the former president’s leadership PAC that has been used to pay many of these bills requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to a super PAC supporting Trump, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. It was not immediately clear if any of the money had been refunded.

The leadership PAC, Save America, spent more than $40 million on legal fees for him and many of his associates since the start of 2023.

