Trump leadership PAC requests $60 million refund from super PAC as legal fees mount

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
(CNN) — As legal fees for Donald Trump and his associates mount, the former president’s leadership PAC that has been used to pay many of these bills requested a refund on a $60 million contribution it made to a super PAC supporting Trump, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. It was not immediately clear if any of the money had been refunded.
The leadership PAC, Save America, spent more than $40 million on legal fees for him and many of his associates since the start of 2023.
CNN previously reported that Trump’s team is creating a legal defense fund to help offset some of the enormous bills incurred amid a multitude of investigations into the former president.
Special counsel Jack Smith filed new charges on Thursday against the former president, his aide Walt Nauta and a third defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, in the case alleging Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House. The new charges included allegations that Trump and his employees attempted to delete Mar-a-Lago security footage sought by the grand jury. Both Nauta and De Oliveira are being represented by attorneys paid for by Trump world.
Additionally, earlier this year, Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on more than 30 counts related to business fraud. He also faces potential charges in the special counsel’s grand jury investigation into the leadup to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot as well as an investigation by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Georgia relating to claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election.
The fund is expected to cover the bills of some of Trump’s current and former aides and employees who have been wrapped up in these investigations.
The new fund will be called the Patriot Legal Defense Fund Inc., sources previously told CNN, and will be led by Trump associate and adviser Michael Glassner.