 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trump lawyers rail against DOJ in letter, reveal foreign leader briefings may be among classified documents taken from White House

  • 0
Trump lawyers rail against DOJ in letter, reveal foreign leader briefings may be among classified documents taken from White House

This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on August 30, 2022, and partially redacted by the source, shows a photo of documents seized during the August 8th FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

 Department of Justice

Two of Donald Trump's defense lawyers now believe that classified briefings of phone calls with foreign leaders were among "all manner of documents" in 15 boxes that Trump returned to the National Archives a year after he left the presidency, according to a new letter his lawyers sent to Congress.

This organization of the materials "indicates that the White House staff simply swept all documents from the President's desk and other areas into boxes, where they have resided ever since," the two lawyers, Timothy Parlatore and Jim Trusty, wrote to the GOP chair of the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred