Trump grapples with 2024 questions amid GOP midterm letdown

Former President Donald Trump takes the stage to speak at Mar-a-Lago on November 8 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump emerged from Tuesday's underwhelming election night facing questions about his political future.

 Andrew Harnik/AP

Donald Trump wanted to catapult himself into a third presidential campaign with a wave of Republican midterm gains behind him. Instead, he emerges from Tuesday's underwhelming election night facing questions about his political future and with the momentum behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, potentially his potential chief nemesis in a 2024 primary.

With key races still too early to call in Arizona and Nevada, and with Georgia heading to a Senate runoff, Trump entered Wednesday with few victories to tout and the possibility that they might soon be overshadowed by further losses. His chosen candidates for open Senate seats in Ohio and North Carolina prevailed, as did incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin. But he lost a critical Senate contest in Pennsylvania, where Mehmet Oz, whom he backed in the primary despite widespread concerns about his electability, was defeated by Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. In Michigan, Trump's candidate in the governor's race failed to unseat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. And while Republicans still appear to be on track to capture a House majority, it is likely to be far slimmer than initially thought.

