 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

  • 0
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump is seen here on October 1 in Warren, Michigan.

 Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer.

His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices in investigations that entangle him -- at a time when the high court's legitimacy in politically explosive cases is under intense scrutiny.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred