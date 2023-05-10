 Skip to main content
Trump faces questions from New Hampshire GOP primary voters as legal clouds hang over 2024 bid

Trump faces questions from New Hampshire GOP primary voters as legal clouds hang over 2024 bid

Former President Donald Trump, seen here on April 27, will take questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters in a CNN town hall on May 10.

 Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, is taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters in a CNN town hall Wednesday as myriad legal issues loom over his 2024 White House bid.

The town hall moderated by "CNN This Morning" anchor Kaitlan Collins at Saint Anselm College -- Trump's first appearance on CNN since 2016 -- comes as unprecedented legal clouds hang over the former president and he seeks to become only the second commander in chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms.

