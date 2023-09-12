 Skip to main content
Trump faces another 14th Amendment candidacy challenge, this time in Minnesota

  • 0
Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Bemidji, Minnesota, on September 18, 2020. A liberal group filed a lawsuit to block former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot in Minnesota.

 Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

(CNN) — A liberal group filed a lawsuit Tuesday to block former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot in Minnesota, the second major lawsuit in two weeks that hopes to invoke the 14th Amendment’s arcane “insurrectionist ban.”

The cases are seen as legal long shots. Trump denies wrongdoing and has vowed to fight to remain on the presidential ballot. The new Minnesota lawsuit was filed in state court by Free Speech For People, one week after another group initiated a similar challenge in Colorado.

