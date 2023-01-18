 Skip to main content
Trump campaign has asked Meta to unblock the former president's Facebook account

Trump campaign has asked Meta to unblock the former president's Facebook account

Former President Trump's campaign has asked Meta to unblock the former president's Facebook account. Donald Trump is pictured here in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2022.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images

Former President Trump's campaign sent a letter to Facebook's parent company, Meta, Tuesday petitioning them to unblock his Facebook account, a source familiar with the letter tells CNN.

NBC first reported the news.

Additional reporting by CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, Clare Duffy, Kristen Holmes, Gabby Orr and Brian Fung.

