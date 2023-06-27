 Skip to main content
Trump allies outraged after McCarthy says ‘I don’t know’ if Trump is strongest 2024 candidate

Trump allies outraged after McCarthy says 'I don't know' if Trump is strongest 2024 candidate

Donald Trump's allies are outraged after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he does not know if the former president is the “strongest” candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

(CNN) — Advisers and allies to former President Donald Trump are expressing outrage after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he thinks Trump can win in 2024, but does not know if he is the “strongest” candidate.

“I’ve been fielding calls on this since it happened,” one Trump ally told CNN, referring to McCarthy’s comments. “People are not happy. What was he thinking?”

