  0
Tropical system likely in coming days that could threaten the Gulf Coast and Florida

 CNN Weather/NHC

(CNN) — An area of showers and thunderstorms in the Caribbean Sea could develop into a tropical system as soon as Sunday, posing a risk to Florida and the Gulf of Mexico coast early next week.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are watching the disturbed weather near Central America, which is expected to track north this weekend through the Caribbean Sea toward the Gulf of Mexico, where it could form the Atlantic Ocean’s tenth tropical system this year.

