 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tropical system could threaten the Gulf Coast and Florida this week

  • 0
Tropical system could threaten the Gulf Coast and Florida this week

Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatán Peninsula in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as August 31.

 CNN Weather

(CNN) — Tropical Depression Ten has formed near the Yucatán Peninsula in the western Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. It could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon and make landfall in Florida as early as Wednesday.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Yucatán in Mexico from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for the western tip of Cuba in the provinces of Pinar Del Rio and the Isle of Youth.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred