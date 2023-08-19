 Skip to main content
Tropical Storm Hilary barrels toward California with life-threatening flooding rain and damaging winds

Tropical Storm Hilary barrels toward California with life-threatening flooding rain and damaging winds

This 11:38 a.m. EDT August 19 satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Hilary, right, off Mexico's Pacific coast.

 NOAA/AP

(CNN) — Hilary weakened from a Category 1 hurricane into a tropical storm Sunday morning, but is still expected to slam into Southern California – a rare threat for the region that forced the evacuations of residents and the closures of parks and beaches ahead of potential flooding, fierce winds and heavy downpours.

Hilary has maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour as it barrels north-northwest at a speed of around 25 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 220 miles south-southeast of San Diego as of about 7:45 a.m. local time Sunday.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Raja Razek, Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Ward and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

