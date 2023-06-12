 Skip to main content
Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ and ‘Deep Rising’ star, dead at 71

Treat Williams, ‘Everwood’ and ‘Deep Rising’ star, dead at 71

Treat Williams seen here in 2016 in New York City died after a motorcycle accident in Vermont, his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, told CNN.

 Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

(CNN) — Treat Williams, a veteran actor who starred in the TV dramas “Blue Bloods” and “Everwood,” died Monday night as the result of a motorcycle accident in Vermont, his longtime agent, Barry McPherson, told CNN.

He was 71.

