Tourists arrested for spraying soccer graffiti on 460-year-old Italian landmark

Rome (CNN) — Not again! Yet another Italian historic landmark has been defaced by tourists in a summer that has seen the country endure a string of brazen incidents resulting in damage to celebrated works of architecture.

This time it was the turn of the 460-year-old Vasari Corridor, a beautiful riverside passageway connected to the famous Uffizi Galleries in Florence, which was sprayed with Munich soccer-related graffiti in the early hours of August 23.

