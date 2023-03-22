Tourist survives bungee jump fall in Thailand after cord snaps

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms
are expected to move over Oahu from the south today, bringing
periods of heavy rainfall to both leeward and windward
communities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
This screen grab shows a tourist moments before his bungee cord snapped during a jump in Pattaya, Thailand.
His plunge was witnessed by friends who were with him at the Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park.
Located in the northwest of Pattaya, the amusement park offers activities ranging from ziplines to live-round shooting.
Mike said he originally went to the park to try out the firing range, but plucked up the courage to do a bungee jump after his friends dared him.
"It was really high so I closed my eyes. I planned to open my eyes again when I bounced back up," said Mike. "I realized the cord had snapped when I opened my eyes and I was surrounded by water."
He managed to resurface and swim despite his feet being tied together by the lower half of the snapped bungee cord.
"If the person doesn't know how to swim, he or she will be in big trouble," he said.
Mike said the park refunded the cost of his jump and paid for x-ray and ultrasound scans in Thailand.
Nithit Intim, founder of the park, confirmed the accident took place and said it was first time he had seen a cord snap.
"After the cord was broken, our staff got him [mike] out of the water immediately, and asked him if he was okay," he told CNN. "He [Mike] said he felt bruised. So we took him to the hospital."
Intim said Mike had signed a liability waiver before making the jump. He also sent a photograph of what he said was the signed waiver, as well as copies of the medical bills in Thailand.
"Our staff explained that if any mishap happens or any accident takes place, our company will compensate medical bills. But the client can't demand for compensation on other kind of expenses," Intim said.
He added that the park would be willing to pay any further direct medical expenses in Hong Kong if receipts were provided.