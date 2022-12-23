 Skip to main content
Tory Lanez found guilty in 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

  • Updated
  • 0
Tory Lanez
CNN

A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper and singer Tory Lanez guilty of three charges related to the July 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills, the Los Angeles County District Attorney told CNN.

Lanez had pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, according to prosecutors.

