Tornadoes tear through Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Mississippi and Tennessee By Alaa Elassar, Alfonso Serrano, Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN Mar 31, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This photo was taken in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 31 by a local resident showing storm damage to Little Rock Fire Station 9 which was produced by a possible tornado. Courtesy Grant Harrison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Florida wildfire that has scorched over 34,000 acres endangers community previously hit by Hurricane Michael Mar 9, 2022 National First mission to return samples from another planet set to land on Earth in 2033 Updated Jul 27, 2022 Local A blizzard warning is in effect for Hawaii as the lower 48 contends with a snow drought Updated Dec 3, 2021 National Explore the lunar sites where the first female astronaut on the moon could land Aug 19, 2022 National US Capitol Police arrest driver after clearing suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court Updated Oct 19, 2022 National A dinosaur bigger than T. rex swam and hunted its prey underwater Updated Mar 23, 2022 Recommended for you