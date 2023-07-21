 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tony Bennett, crooner who sang ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco,’ dies at 96

  • Updated
  • 0
Tony Bennett, crooner who sang ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco,’ dies at 96

Tony Bennett, here performing at The Motor City Casino in 2009 in Detroit, dies at 96.

 Scott Legato/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(CNN) — Legendary singer Tony Bennett, best known for singing “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” has died, according to his longtime publicist, Sylvia Weiner.

He passed away Friday at age 96.

CNN’s Megan Thomas contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred