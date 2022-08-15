 Skip to main content
Tom Holland is taking a social media break for the sake of his mental health

Tom Holland, pictured here in Madrid on February 8, said social media apps have become detrimental to his mental well-being.

 Jose Oliva/Getty Images

Tom Holland says he is stepping away from social media to focus on his mental health.

The "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star, who has been absent from digital platforms in recent weeks, made a fleeting return to Instagram on Sunday to announce he had deleted Instagram and Twitter from his devices.

