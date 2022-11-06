 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Today's Powerball jackpot is expected to hit a record $1.9 billion

  • Updated
  • 0
Today's Powerball jackpot is expected to hit a record $1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot is expected to reach $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing.

 CNN

The Powerball lottery jackpot is expected to grow to $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing, according to the California Lottery, making it the largest lotto prize ever offered -- just as its organizers intended when they changed the odds in 2015.

There were no winning tickets sold for Saturday's drawing of an estimated $1.6 billion, already the highest lotto prize offered. The last Powerball jackpot was won on August 3 in Pennsylvania.

CNN's Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred