Time moved in slow motion during the early days of the universe

An artist's illustration shows a distant galaxy with an active quasar at its center. A quasar is exceptionally bright because it releases tons of energy that's generated as a supermassive black hole gobbles up gas, dust and celestial objects.

 NASA, ESA and J. Olmsted (STScI)

(CNN) — Scientists have peered into the early days of the universe, when it was about 1 billion years old, and discovered that things moved in slow motion compared with now.

The finding supports Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity, which suggests that the distant universe moved much more slowly in the past.

