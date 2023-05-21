 Skip to main content
‘Time is critical’: Debt limit deal remains out of reach as McCarthy and Biden plan to meet again

  • Updated
'Time is critical': Debt limit deal remains out of reach as McCarthy and Biden plan to meet again

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are slated to meet again Monday. McCarthy, along with Senate and House Republicans, speaks to the press outside the Capitol on Wednesday, May 17, in Washington, DC.

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

(CNN) — The countdown is on, the stakes are high – and there is still no debt limit deal.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are slated to meet again Monday, following a weekend notable for its lack of progress in trying to reach a deal to avoid the country’s first-ever default on its debt. The White House said their meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson, Morgan Rimmer, Manu Raju, Kevin Liptak, Betsy Klein, Melanie Zanona, Phil Mattingly, Arlette Saenz, Maegan Vazquez and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

