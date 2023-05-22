 Skip to main content
Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, enters the 2024 GOP primary

Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, enters the 2024 GOP primary

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has formally entered the Republican presidential primary on Monday, May 22.

 Charles Krupa/AP

(CNN) — South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott on Monday formally entered the Republican presidential primary, promising to take on “the radical left” and bring faith and conservative, business-friendly policies to the White House, as he seeks to upend a contest that has so far been dominated by coverage of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to enter the fray in the coming days.

The most prominent Black figure in the Republican Party, Scott addressed supporters at his alma mater, Charleston Southern University, in his hometown of North Charleston.

CNN’s Alayna Treene and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

