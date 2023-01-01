 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas up to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Through early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

TikTok is 'digital fentanyl,' incoming GOP China committee chair says

GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher calls TikTok "digital fentanyl".

 Adobe Stock

TikTok is an addictive drug China's government is providing to Americans, says the incoming chairman of a new House select committee on China.

GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin told NBC's "Meet The Press" in an interview that aired Sunday that he calls TikTok "digital fentanyl" because "it's highly addictive and destructive and we're seeing troubling data about the corrosive impact of constant social media use, particularly on young men and women here in America," and also because it "effectively goes back to the Chinese Communist Party."

CNN's Brian Fung contributed to this report.

