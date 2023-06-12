 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company’s controversial new policy

  • 0
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company’s controversial new policy

Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.

 Adobe Stock

(CNN) — Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.

The voluntary blackouts, which restrict groups’ content from being publicly visible, affect Reddit’s largest online communities, including popular groups devoted to music, history, sports, and video games. The protests include more than two dozen subreddits with at least 10 million subscribers, as well as thousands of smaller networks.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred