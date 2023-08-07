Thousands of flights delayed as bad weather threatens Eastern US

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through Tuesday night.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph.
* WHERE...Across mountain terrain and downslope into leeward
sections of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui, and
the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
&&
More than 1,100 flights have been canceled Monday across the United States – and more than 3,000 delayed – as severe weather threatens many eastern states.
(CNN) — More than 1,100 flights have been canceled Monday across the United States – and more than 3,000 delayed – as severe weather threatens many eastern states.
The most-impacted airport is Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, which is also the world’s busiest, according to tracking site FlightAware. As of Monday afternoon, almost 100 outbound flights have been canceled, and more than 250 have been delayed.
There are also significant issues at Baltimore’s airport, where nearly one in five flights has been canceled, and New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports where there are ongoing disruptions.
Delta Air Lines, headquartered in Atlanta, has the most cancellations among US airlines, according to the FlightAware figures. Delta canceled at least 280 flights, or 8 percent of its schedule, and delayed more than 500, or 15 percent of its schedule.
Nearly 700 Southwest flights have been delayed, according to FlightAware, and more than 180 have been cancelled.
CNN has reached out to Delta and Southwest for comment.
The Federal Aviation Administration reported it was slowing flights headed towards New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. area airports because of thunderstorms. It warned of impacts this afternoon to flights from Florida north to New York due to the storms. Around 120 million people in the Eastern US could be impacted by severe weather Monday.
While the weather may be to partly to blame, these delays and cancellations have been par for the course for months now. Staffing shortages affecting airlines and traffic control personnel have caused ground stops throughout the summer travel season. The FAA said today it has limited ability to direct New York flights north through Canadian airspace because of “staffing issues” in Canada.