 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

This new tool helps teenagers think about careers that will actually last

  • 0
This new tool helps teenagers think about careers that will actually last

The Careers of the Future Index (along with an accompanying report and public database) is intended to help educate not only them, but their school guidance counselors, parents and really anyone who is curious about getting into different fields.

 damircudic/E+/Getty Images

(CNN) — Like many adults, a lot of teenagers don’t know what they want to do when they grow up.

Even when they think they do, they may not have a realistic grasp of whether a given occupation or job is likely to be economically viable for them over time. For instance, does it pay well? Is it a growing field or a shrinking one? Is it likely to fall victim to artificial intelligence? Just how many years do you need to spend in school to land a spot?

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred