 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school

  • 0
This 13-year-old is headed to medical school a year after graduating high school

13-year-old Alena Analeigh has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.

 D. Lacy Photography

A 13-year-old girl has been accepted to a medical school program only a year after graduating high school.

Alena Analeigh Wicker shared the news on Instagram with her more than 20,000 followers recently.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK