 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

They don’t act or write, but the Hollywood strikes are putting them out of work

  • 0

Los Angeles (CNN) — On Saturday, a group of set and prop warehouse owners are getting together for a “Crewlateral Yard Sale,” hoping to make a few bucks selling inventory while orders for movie and TV sets have come to a complete halt over the last two months.

Hollywood productions drastically slowed down as the Writers Guild of America went on strike on May 2, and what remaining productions there were have nearly all stopped after SAG-AFTRA, the actors union, began a strike on July 14, the first time the two guilds have been on strike simultaneously since the 1960s.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred