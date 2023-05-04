 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 PM HST
THIS EVENING...

.The current south swell will continue to produce advisory level
surf along south facing shores today.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Surf 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

These popular board games are getting revamped for older adults

  • 0

The maker of iconic board games like Scrabble and The Game of Life is retooling these classic games so that aging doesn't get in the way of older adults continuing to enjoy them.

Hasbro, in partnership with Ageless Innovation (a licensee of Hasbro brands), on Thursday unveiled new versions of Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit and The Game of Life. Each game has been reimagined to make the play experience more appealing and easier for seniors.

